As per sources, the woman's mother attempted to immolate in front of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's vehicle in Lucknow on January 25.

In a disturbing revelation, the body of a girl who had been missing for two months was unearthed on Thursday in late SP leader Fateh Bahadur Singh’s son Rajol Singh’s land in Unnao, in a disturbing revelation. After the deceased’s family filed a FIR on December 8, Singh was accused of kidnapping the 22-year-old woman from Unnao. The deceased’s body is currently being postmortemed by the police for additional identification.

Unnao, UP: Police recovers dead body of a missing woman from plot allegedly owned by the accused



"FIR was registered on Dec 8 and the accused was later arrested. Following investigation, the dead body was recovered. The post mortem will be done," says ASP Shashi Shekhar Singh https://t.co/zd1Lzvmd5i pic.twitter.com/ewZ2WoGxmL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

According to the authorities, the accused summoned the victim to Ashram, where he reportedly strangled her. The body was then covered in a blanket before being buried in a septic tank. Rajol Singh was probed for eight hours by UP police on February 4, at which time he disclosed his accomplice, Suraj. Suraj has been apprehended by the police now.

As per sources, the woman’s mother attempted to immolate in front of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s vehicle in Lucknow on January 25. She claimed that the police did not conduct an investigation 50 days after Rajol Singh took her daughter. Despite the fact that a FIR had been lodged, she stated that her daughter remained in Rajol Singh’s custody.

Meanwhile, BSF chief Mayawati backed the victim’s parents’ accusations against the SP leader and urged the authorities to act, saying that the perpetrators must face severe legal consequences in order to provide justice to the victim’s family. Anurag Thakur, Union Minister, has stated that the police will ensure that peace and order are maintained in such instances.