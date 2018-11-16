The UP police has booked five men for posting derogatory remarks and statement against the UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Following the complaint, police has filed the FIR but no arresting has been done yet.

The Uttar Pradesh police has booked five men for the writing and sharing the derogatory posts against the UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Additional SP Ajay Pratap Singh told the media that an FIR has been lodged by a man named Gaurav Gupta against Rana Sultan Javed, Zeeshan, Haroon Khan, Shafiq and King Khan for using inappropriate language against the Chief Minister on Facebook.

The reports added that after the Facebook post locals held a protest and demanded registration of FIR. Earlier in Deoria, a man was booked for posting an objectionable photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Twitter. After recieving the complaint from the Hindu Yuva Vahini Deoria unit, police has lodged an FIR against the a man for using harsh language and morphing the photograph of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, police said.

“Member of Lar Nagar Panchayat Birbal Yadav had posted an objectionable picture on Twitter yesterday. It was shared by other people on various social media platforms,” Deoria district co-ordinator of HYV Neeraj Shahi had told media. “After getting the complaint, a case has been registered under IT Act,” SHO Lar, Vijay Narayan Prasad said.

