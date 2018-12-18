Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has published the hall tickets for the upcoming Clerk and others examination through its official website. The steps to download the same has been mentioned below.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018: The admit cards for the UP Police Clerk Exam Recruitment has been released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). All the candidates who had filled up their applications for the recruitment examination this year can download the same form the official website of the Board – www.uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the notification released on the official website of the Board, the Clerk examinations has been scheduled to be conducted by the Board on December 21, 2018, and December 22, 2018. The Board had released the notification for the recruitment of Clerk and others has been released by the UPPRPB Board on the official website in 2016. This recruitment examination is going to be held for the recruitment of candidates to the Clerk posts including other posts such as police clerk, accounting, computer operator and confidential assistant cadre services.

Candidates need to follow these steps to download the admit card for the Clerk exam 2018:

Candidates need to visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police as mentioned above

Search for the link that reads, “admit card download” on the homepage and click on it

On the next page, enter the registration number, date of birth and security code and click on submit

Now login and download the admit card/hall tickets

Take a print out of the same for reference in future

Candidates appearing in the examination must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the examination. failure to produce the same at the examination centre might get them barred from writing in the examination. The candidates will have to appear in the following sections of the question paper: General Knowledge, General Mathematics, General Science.

