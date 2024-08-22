Thursday, August 22, 2024

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Everything You Need To Know

BREAKING: There is a significant buzz among youth across the country regarding the direct recruitment of 60,244 constable positions in the UP Police. A total of 630,481 candidates from 26 states and 8 union territories have applied for the recruitment exam.

The exam, starting on August 23, will see a large number of candidates from other states participating as well.

The highest number of applications for the constable recruitment exam has come from Bihar, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Candidates from Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka will also be participating. Additionally, candidates from union territories such as Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry will be involved in the exam.

