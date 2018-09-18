The Uttar Pradesh Police has ordered an inquiry against on-duty cops who were found dancing in Auraiya district. The police ordered probe after a video of on-duty cops went viral on social media. However, so far, no action has been taken place against the cops who were caught dancing. In the video which has gone viral, one can see at least two cops dancing on a song and were joined by three other men who were in civilian clothes.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has ordered an inquiry against on-duty cops who were found dancing in Auraiya district. The police ordered probe after a video of on-duty cops went viral on social media. However, so far, no action has been taken place against the cops who were caught dancing. In the video which has gone viral, one can see at least two cops dancing on a song and were joined by three other men who were in civilian clothes.

Not a first time when the UP Police had to face embarrassment due to unruly police officers involved in other activities on duty. In the current incident, reports say that an inquiry has been ordered, but it is not confirmed whether any action has been taken against any cop or not.

Updating …

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Police orders inquiry after a video of policemen dancing on duty in Auraiya goes viral pic.twitter.com/bQ6LVB5blZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More