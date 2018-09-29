In January 2018, the UP government demonstrated that the police conducted 1,038 encounters. In these encounters, over 32 people were killed while 238 sustained injuries. Also, four police personnel were reported to be killed. Significantly, a couple of months ago, The Wire carried out this report which revealed some shocking facts about Adityanath's Encounter Raj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday denied that the recent killing of Vivek Tiwari was an encounter and said that if required the investigation will be handed over to the CBI. The encounter-murder spree once again raised fingers towards the Yogi government which had once claimed that if anybody commits crimes, they will be hit. At that time, UP CM didn’t clarify what crimes is he exactly talking about neither did he pointed towards the possibility that sometimes it could affect the innocents too.

The report carried statements of families of 14 of those who were killed, police officials and official sources who were familiar with the encounters. The seven-pointer report carried some valid facts that confirmed the suspicions around these killing.

Surprisingly, UP’s encounter spree barely gives any regard to Supreme Court rulings that states the right of self-defence or private defence comes under one section while the use of heavy retaliatory force comes under the other section. Besides this, the report also quoted a landmark 2012 case where the apex court stated, “It is not the duty of a police officer to kill the accused just because he is a dreaded criminal. The police have to arrest the accused and put them up for trials”.

However, the UP Police contempt the court’s order for 1,038 times after BJP came into power. And not to forget Yogi Adityanath’s strict orders to wipe out the crimes from his ruling state. Meanwhile, the other trend which was underscored by the report was charging several members of the same family in different offences. Simply, it can be seen as police’s smart way of creating a resource of wrongdoers for reasons of expediency.

The other shocking fact that the report carried under the pointer “Encounter Politics” was thirteen of the 14 victims families whom The Wire has contacted to were Muslims.

Over two-thirds of all jail inmates are undertrials, said National Crime Record Bureau prison data for 2015. Also, 55% of the undertrials are either Muslims, Dalits or tribals. Notably, the data suggests that the share of Muslim population in Uttar Pradesh is almost equal to the percentage of Muslims in all convicts i.e. 19%. However, the number of Muslims among undertrials beat their proportion in the population.

The fact and figures discussed above are somehow destroying people’s faith in the law. Till now, the NHRC has issued almost nine notices to the Yogi Adityanath government in several issues, which definitely includes a fake encounter case. It has been estimated that ever since the BJP came into power, the police conducts roughly four encounters a day. The only thing that we can conclude from the facts and figures is either UP is soon to be turned into a most peaceful state as most of the criminals will be encountered as per Yogi Ji’s policy or there will be an atmosphere of fear for most of the people which will bar them from their right to life and equality before law.

