UP: Police Detain Three People For Raping Nurse At Moradabad’s Hospital

Following up on a complaint filed on August 18, Uttar Pradesh police have recently detained three individuals in connection with the alleged rape of a nurse by a doctor at a private hospital in Moradabad district.

confirming that the complaint, Moradabad Rural SP Sandeep Kumar Meena said ‘On August 18, a complaint was received in the Thakurdwara police station area, the complainant said that his daughter was raped by the doctor of the clinic in which his daughter worked… Three people have been identified based on the complaint. Doctor of the clinic Shahnawaz, another accused Junaid and a woman named Mehnawaz. A case has been registered against them under sections 61/2, 64, 351/2 and 127/2 of the BNS and SC/ST Act. All the three accused have been arrested. The medical of the victim is complete and the hospital has been seized.’

This arrest comes amid nationwide protests by doctors following the assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal.

Earlier on Sunday, 71 Padma awardee doctors wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing their deep concern and distress over the recent rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata. Thus, they have urged his immediate intervention to address the issue and combat violence against healthcare professionals.

(With inputs from ANI)