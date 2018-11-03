Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on Saturday in a press conference addressed the issue of an 18-year-old boy identified as Utkarsh Dwivedi, who has been detained from Jaluan by UP ATS for threatening to attack the Miami Airport in the United States. DGP OP Singh said that they are in touch with investigating agencies to further probe the matter.

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on Saturday in a press conference addressed the issue of an 18-year-old person, who has been detained from Jaluan by UP ATS for threatening to attack the Miami Airport in the United States. The boy has been identified as Utkarsh Dwivedi, has been accused of making 5 threat calls during the time period between October 2-5 using internet calls and emails to Miami Airport in the US. According to reports, the boy was unhappy with the kind of investigation the Forensic Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was carrying in the Bitcoin-related case. Accused’s laptop and pen drive have also been taken under the police custody.

After receiving the threat calls, the FBI contacted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following which an investigation was initiated by the UP police and ATS. According to police, the accused has confessed that he had made the threat calls. Meanwhile, further investigation in the case is underway.

Speaking at the press conference, OP Singh also addressed the matter of parental guidance and role of education institutions for being more vigilant in terms of their wards of what they doing when they come in contact of technology and said that they will take an initiative to make all the related stakeholders in such cases aware of recent incidents with some case studies and help them to deal with such matters, where students or young people have taken extreme steps.

Further speaking on the issue, the DGP said that the investigation in the case is underway to find out what compelled the 18-year-old to take such a step. Meanwhile, he also talked about another person Ahtesham Bilal who was a student at Sharda University but left for Srinagar in October this year.

The cop informed that the 19-year-old was later surfaced in a video where he was shown as part of Islamic State of Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK). OP Sigh said that although they cannot verify the information at present and it wouldn’t be also appropriate to say whether the video is fake, real or whether he has become a terrorist.

UP police has said that they are in touch with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police and an investigation is underway in the matter. Moreover, Singh said they have already contacted Sharda University and keeping a touch with the officials there for any information in this matter.

