In a bid to restore peace in Uttar Pradesh, the UP police carried out six encounters in the state and gunned down two dreaded criminals in Noida and Saharanpur in just a span of 24 hours. During the investigations, the police also recovered AK-47 and other arms and ammunition from the criminals. Apart from this, police also nabbed a dreaded criminal from Ghaziabad.

In order to fulfil promises made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, of restoring peace and harmony in the state, the UP Police seem to be on the spree of eliminating all possible anti-social elements from the state. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Police carried out a series of encounters in Uttar Pradesh, Noida and other neighbouring areas resulting in the elimination of at least six wanted criminals from the society. On Sunday Morning, UP police gunned down a criminal in exchange of fire with security officials in Noida. The deceased criminal was identified as Shravan Chaudhary, who was wanted for murder by the Delhi as well as the Noida police. As per police reports, Shravan was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head in Noida and Delhi each.

Commenting on the Noida encounter, the DGP headquarters said that while investigating the spot, the police officials recovered heavy arms and ammunition from the criminal. The seized arms included an AK-47 and one SBBL gun. While the Chaudhary’s hiding spot was being investigated, the other team of UP Police carried out another encounter in UP’s Saharanpur. The reports suggested that the police officials had gone to nab wanted criminal Ahasan aka Salim. As per sources, finding police near his area, Salim opened fire and was severely injured after the forces retaliated. As per reports, the police carried out the encounter at around 2 AM on Sunday. The injured criminal immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Reacting to the reports, SSP Babloo Kumar said, “As soon as we were informed about the incident we started rigorous checking & barricading. During the encounter, one of our personnel also got injured & is being treated in a hospital. Criminal killed had been involved in various crimes previously.” Police reports suggest that Ahasan aka Salim was wanted in as many as 50 criminal cases registered against him. The deceased also carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head. Apart from this, police also nabbed a dreaded criminal from Ghaziabad. Police also recovered illegal weapons and cartridges from him. Also, the Vijaynagar Police nabbed an accused wanted in a murder case from his hideout. The Ghaziabad police said that the accused had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

In Muzaffarnagar, the UP Police two criminals were injured and one sub-inspector of Shoveler Nagar also sustained bullet injury in a police encounter that broke out after the bike-borne assailants jumped the police checkpoint and fired of check posts. The police also arrested an accused in several robbery cases from Noida after a brief encounter.

