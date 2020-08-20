The Uttar Pradesh Police may interrogate slain gangster Vikas Dubey's sons with regard to the Bikru encounter that took place last month. Gangster Vikas Dubey was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey.

The Uttar Pradesh Police may interrogate slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s sons with regard to the Bikru encounter that took place last month, Kanpur Rural SP Brijesh Srivastava said on Thursday.

Both the sons of Dubey were present in Bikru village with their mother Richa Dubey one day before the encounter. Gangster Dubey had misbehaved with former SI Vinay Tiwari in the presence of his sons that day. Gangster Vikas Dubey was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey.

Read More: PM CARES Funds cannot be transferred to National Disaster Response: SC

Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter that took place last month. Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police killed Dubey in an encounter on July 10 after he ‘attempted to flee’ while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain. (ANI)

Read More: Big win for Sushant’s family, SC orders CBI probe, asks Maharashtra to provide evidence

Read More: No connection to Aaditya Thackeray: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe