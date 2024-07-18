UP Police Modifies Advisory for Eateries on Kanwar Yatra Route Amid Backlash

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar have revised an advisory initially mandating eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners in response to the widespread criticism from opposition parties and NDA allies. The directive has now been made voluntary.

The Muzaffarnagar Police, in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), clarified that their intention was not to create religious discrimination but to facilitate the smooth passage of devotees through the district and prevent any potential conflicts. Muzaffarnagar is a crucial point along the Kanwar Yatra route between Delhi and Haridwar.

“During the holy month of Shravan, many people, especially Kanwariyas, abstain from certain food items in their diet,” the Muzaffarnagar Police explained. “In the past, instances have occurred where some shopkeepers selling all types of food items on Kanwar Marg named their shops in a way that caused confusion among the Kanwariyas, leading to law and order issues. To prevent such occurrences, hotels, dhabas, and shopkeepers selling food items on Kanwar Marg have been requested to voluntarily display the names of their owners and employees. This practice has been prevalent in the past as well.”

The advisory modification followed backlash against an earlier order that required eateries, including roadside vendors, to display the names of their owners prominently. This directive was enforced by police personnel, prompting strong reactions from various political figures and organizations.

Criticism from Political Leaders

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the initial order, comparing it to “apartheid” in South Africa and “Judenboycott” in Hitler’s Germany. “As per the order of the Uttar Pradesh Police, now every food shop or cart owner will have to put his name on the board so that no Kanwariya buys anything from a Muslim shop by mistake,” Owaisi tweeted.

Samajwadi Party MP and president Akhilesh Yadav urged the court to take suo motu cognisance of the government’s intentions behind the order and to take appropriate punitive action. “Such orders are social crimes. The government wants to spoil the peaceful atmosphere,” he stated.

Reactions from Religious Leaders

Darul Uloom spokesperson Maulana Sufiyan Nizami also criticized the advisory, stating that communal bias should not be involved. “No religion discriminates against other religions, so this order is wrong. Muslims also make arrangements for Kanwar pilgrims, and when Tazias are taken out, Hindu brothers also help. There is a need to ensure that brotherhood is maintained,” Nizami said.

Police Clarification

The Muzaffarnagar Police emphasized that their advisory was aimed at maintaining order during the Kanwar Yatra, a significant religious event during which Kanwariyas, or Shiva devotees, undertake pilgrimages. The request for voluntary display of owner names was intended to avoid confusion and potential conflicts, ensuring a smooth and peaceful yatra.