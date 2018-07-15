A police officer in Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint against himself and two other personnel for failing to prevent an incident of cow slaughter in his area.

A police officer in Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint against himself and two other personnel for failing to prevent an incident of cow slaughter

With power comes great responsibility, and a Uttar Pradesh police officer proved the saying by lodging a complaint against himself and 2 others for failing to prevent an incident of cow slaughter in his area. The Station House Officer, Rajendra Tyagi, explained the complaint saying that he has stipulated a rule that action will be taken against erring officers if they fail to take action against a crime.

SHO Tyagi and his team received information about the gau kashi (cow slaughter) in Chhatari village, they rushed to the spot and a clash with the accused followed but The culprits managed to escape, Mr Tyagi told news agency ANI.

“I had introduced a concept that cops will be held responsible for the failure of action in their areas. If there is any theft or murder in the area of a concerned beat constable, then the onus will be on the constable,” Tyagi was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Meerut:Kharkhoda SHO Rajendra Tyagi filed complaint against himself & others in General Diary at police station after incidents of cow smuggling took place in his jurisdiction.SHO says,'I had introduced a concept that cop will be responsible if action isn't taken against a crime' pic.twitter.com/D0wymMlc95 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2018

And therefore in order to own up to his mistake, he filed the complaint against himself.

The officer on being asked if his action will set an example, he said, “I hope that this will help improve policing in UP. I believe this will encourage other officers to own up and change their way of functioning.”

Last year, truckers in the Meerut district had decided to stop ferrying cows in the wake of an increase in the number of cow vigilantism.

According to a report, more than a dozen people have been lynched in cases related to cow vigilantism.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More