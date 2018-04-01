The Uttar Pradesh Police has upped the ante under the Yogi Adityanath government with regular encounters and arrest to crackdown on the crime rate in the state. On April Fool's Day, the UP Police trolled criminals in a tweet which said that it's always the villain who dies at the end.

The Uttar Pradesh Police is on a roll in curbing crime, in the past few months the security forces have gunned down a number of criminals and made several arrests bringing the crime rate down significantly. On the eve of April Fool’s Day, the UP Police trolled the criminals with a tweet featuring famous Bollywood stars who have played iconic villain roles. The tweet also had dialogues of the villains in the light-hearted tweet with a caption which aimed dig at offenders.

The post from UP Police was captioned, “Kuch to karan hoga ki villain anth me maara jaata hai (There must be some reason as to why the villain always dies in the end).” The poster features Amrish Puri in the role of Mogambo from Mr India, Ajay Devgan’s portrayal of Sultan Mirza and Emraan Hashmi as Shoaib Khan from Once upon a time in Mumbai. The poster also features Shakti Kapoor in a villain avatar with his dialogue “Kanoon meri mutthi mai.” The collage was captioned, “Aisi dhing maarne waale apradhi ko aaj ka din mubarak (to the criminals who act cocky like them, our compliments on today’s occasion) #AprilFoolsDay.”

Uttar Pradesh Police has been continuously targeting criminals across the state with strict orders from the Yogi government which has sent a clear message to the defaulters to either surrender or suffer. In the past few months, a number of encounters have been conducted by the police including major areas like Noida and Meerut. In a major crackdown by the state police, a series of encounters were carried out in Noida with at least 6 wanted criminals being eliminated.

Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Bill (UPCOCB) bill was passed by Yogi Government on March 27 this year aimed to bring the crime rate down. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath had promised after taking charge that the government will provide full support to the police forces in ensuring that all the disturbing elements are kept at bay and it seems he has delivered to his promises.

