Uttar Pradesh recorded 46.70% voter turnout in the sixth phase of the state assembly elections till 3 PM today. In this phase, voting is underway in 57 Assembly seats across 10 districts of the state. Gorakhpur Sadar is one of the hot seats of this election as the current Chief Minister and BJP leader, Yogi Adityanath, is contesting the constituency for his first assembly election. With 676 candidates in the fray in the sixth phase, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is among the prominent candidates.

After casting his vote earlier today, CM Yogi Adityanath said while talking to the media, “I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP will set a record in the poll victory by winning a large number of seats.” He added, “We will win over 80 per cent of the seats in the state.”

In this phase of UP polls, voters in 57 Assembly Constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, are casting their votes to elect their representatives in the UP Vidhan Sabha.

Polling for the seventh and last phase will take place on March 7. The counting of votes and the subsequent declaration of results will take place on March 10.



