Salt and roti in mid-day meal: The video in which salt and roti was served as a mid-day meal in a primary school in Mirzapur district had gone viral and the district administration has booked journalist and other two people for cooking up the story and putting forth wrong facts.

After facing flak for registering an FIR against a journalist who broke the story of salt and roti which was being served as a mid-day meal, Uttar Pradesh government has sought a fresh report from the Mirzapur District Magistrate in the case.

Mirzapur District Magistrate Anurag Patel who had earlier blamed the teachers for the mismanagement for serving salt instead of vegetables has landed into an another controversy by saying that being a print journalist how can Pawan Kumar Jaiswal record a video.

Mid-day meal horror video:

On August 22, Pawan Kumar Jaiswal, a journalist working with a Hindi newspaper, shot a video which showed children studying at a government school in Mirzapur district were served with chapatis and salt as their mid-day meal instead of vegetables. The video had gone viral and the state government booked journalist Pawan Jaiswal for criminal conspiracy. Other two people who alerted Jaiswal of the issue, including the representative of the village, have been booked for cooking up the story and putting forth wrong facts.

This clip is from a @UPGovt school in east UP's #Mirzapur . These children are being served what should be a 'nutritious' mid day meal ,part of a flagship govt scheme .On the menu on Thursday was roti + salt !Parents say the meals alternate between roti + salt and rice + salt ! pic.twitter.com/IWBVLrch8A — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) August 23, 2019

Who is Pawan Kumar Jaiswal:

Pawan Kumar Jaiswal is a journalist with a Hindi publication Jasandesh. A resident of Siyur, where the Siyur Primary School is located where he shot the viral video.

Pawan Kumar Jaiswal’s claims:

Pawan Jaiswal has claimed that a villager Raj Kumar Pal had got in touch with him and informed him about the mismanagement in the school, upon which he went there and shot his video. He had said that he recorded what he witnessed in the school. He had also issued a video message and alleged that he was being used as a scapegoat in the case as the matter came to the notice of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This is Pawan Jaiswal , the #Mirzapur reporter who broke the roti + salt in mid day meal story. He has been booked by @mirzapurpolice for allegedly conspiring against the @UPGovt . In this video he reiterates he reported what he saw . @IndEditorsGuild please take cognizance ! pic.twitter.com/5mU47uufAo — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) September 2, 2019

Government Condemnation:

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi condemned the filing of FIR against Jaiswal and said that he would initiate a probe in this regard. The district administration however blamed the journalist for the issue. It had said that the salt-bread was served with the motive to record the video only and there is a large conspiracy behind the video.

BRK:@UPGovt reax in Mirzapur row 1.Villg rep spoke to reporter at 10:30 before he visitd school.This shows he knew there were no vegetables yet he calld up reportr while his job was to replenish stock 2.Reporter informd being frm print media;villg head askd him to bring camera pic.twitter.com/HAdSzTqjXr — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaTOI) September 2, 2019

Journalists protest:

Hundreds of journalists on Tuesday staged a protest at the Mirzapur Collectorate office in the state. The protesters condemned the complaint of an official of the said area where the video was shot. The official had accused Jaiswal and village head of conspiracy to defame the UP government. The Editors Guild of India too had demanded to withdraw the case against the journalist.

The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement pic.twitter.com/F3q4WAlphn — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) September 2, 2019

Breaking: It's journalists vs admin now in Mirzapur. Local reporters sit on a dharna demanding quashing of the FIR against journalist booked by Yogi's police. pic.twitter.com/yqaX9S9155 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) September 3, 2019

Mid-Day meal scheme:

Started in 1962-63 by state governments, mid-day meal scheme is designated by the Centre to better the nutritional standing of school-age children in primary schools. The website of the Uttar Pradesh Mid Day Meal Authority describes an elaborate menu for the children at the state-run primary schools. It includes pulses, rice, rotis and vegetables.

