In-laws of a woman allegedly burnt her hands on the grounds on suspicion of adultery in Mant police station limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, reports said on Friday. The incident, which had taken place in Nagla Bari village in Mant area in Brij region on October 19, came to light on Thursday. In her statement, Shivani, who was married to Jaiveer of Nagla Phatte village in Hathras district around 18 months ago, alleged that her in-laws used to thrash her on false accusations of adultery and they termed her liar when she started defending her. And, after an acrimonious argument with the in-laws, they got so angry that they beat hee black and blue and took a village panchayat forcibly.

As per the orders of a local female exorcist, the couple were asked to hold burning embers in their hand to prove their loyalty to each other on conditions that the innocent person with a ‘pure soul’ won’t burn his/ her hands and will pass the test. According to reports, Jaiveer passed the embers on to someone else as it too hot to hold but during Shivani’s turn, the in-laws allegedly forced her to hold the embers in her palm for a long time. As a result the woman’s palms were badly burnt and she registered her case at the Mant police station later.



The Uttar Police have registered a case against her husband and six other relatives in this regard.

