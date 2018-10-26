UP fake blood racket busted: UP STF raided the premises on Friday and nabbed the people for supplying blood mixed with chemicals and water. The accused were targetting the labourers, rickshaw pullers and beggars for extracting blood at low rates and later used to mix it with chemicals and water to get make it look like genuine blood.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has reportedly busted a fake blood racket in Lucknow and has arrested five people for their alleged involvement in supplying adulterated blood to several medical centres in the city. As per reports, the UP STF raided several medical premises on Friday and nabbed the persons for supplying blood mixed with chemicals and water. The members of the racket were collecting blood from daily labourers, rickshaw pullers and beggars at dirt-cheap prices and used to sell the blood packets to the relatives of patients at exorbitant prices after mixing it with chemicals and water.

The accused who were arrested from a fake medical facility had no medical degree or qualification in this regard. The accused were reportedly taking blood from their targets at a mere sum of Rs 1,000. Since, the blood they used to collect was extremely less in amount, they used to mix it with other substances in order to increase its quantity.

The following raids took place after there were reports of adulterated blood at medical centres in Lucknow, UP. Following the trail, the UP STF also raided two blood banks in the capital city. Commenting on the matter, the investigating officer said that the accused were selling 1 to 2 units of blood at a time. After there were complaints about contaminated blood being sold, an investigation was launched and the accused were arrested.

Reports suggest that the raids by the UP STF were confidential as not even the local police was aware about the raids. Naseem is said to be the man heading the fake blood racket. As per police reports, the group was active in Madiaon area of Uttar Pradesh. The STF had been investigating the case from past 15 days.

