A 29-year-old Muslim woman was given instant triple talaq by her husband and later in order to re-marry, he forced to undergo nikah halala with her father-in-law, who reportedly raped her. The triple talaq victim who was also raped by the father of her husband had now decided to knock on the doors of UP Minorities Commission and the Supreme Court. The report suggests that the triple talaq victim holds a postgraduate degree and was married to a businessman from Sambhal’s Tutirpur area some four years back in December 2014.

Even after being married, the woman used to stay at her parents’ house until September 2015. Reports suggest that when victims’ in-laws came to take her to her husband’s house, they demanded a car and said that she will not be able to live at her husband’s house if their demands were not fulfilled.

Later, in December 2015, her in-laws left the girl outside her parents’ house and asked her to return only after she has a car. The victim said that following this, her husband gave her triple talaq over the phone.

Following this behaviour by the in-laws, she filed a complaint with the police and said that she was being harassed over dowry demands. Later, the two families reached a compromise and she was allowed into her husband’s house.

After being allowed into her husband’s house, she was told that she would have to undergo nikah halala as she was divorced by her husband. As soon as the victim reached the house, there were two Muslim clerics waiting for her at the place who told her that she would have to do halala with her father-in-law. Even after denying the practice, she was forced by her in-laws to marry his husband’s father who raped her on the night and gave her triple talaq in the morning.

Later, the husband married her but again deserted her in 2017. The victim shared her ordeal with her neighbour who encouraged her to approach the police. The victim approached a Bareilly-based NGO, Mera Haq Foundation that helps the victims of triple talaq and nikah halala.

