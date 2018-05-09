Roshanlal Verma, Uttar Pradesh BJP leader's son Manoj Verma is accused of raping a woman. He has been accused of kidnapping and raping the victim for nine days in 2012. The victim had filed a complaint against Verma but crime branch of CID had filed a closure report due to lack of evidence. She has threatened to self-immolate if police fail to arrest the accuser.

Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Roshanlal Verma’s son Manoj Verma is accused of raping a woman in Shahjahanpur. The woman has threatened self-immolation if police fail to arrest the accusers. Goons went to her house and told to take her complaint back or else she will be killed, according to her lawyer Avdhesh Singh. The accuser’s son was accused of raping and abducting the victim for 9 days in 2012.

The CID’s Crime Branch had filed a closure report due to lack of evidence. “Officials have promised to take appropriate action against the MLA and Manoj (BJP leader’s son) by May 21. If they failed to keep the promise, I would immolate myself at the collectorate office,” according to reports in Indian Express.

She said that after the case was registered, Manoj Verma was married to her and asked her to withdraw the case. The woman said in 2013, the matter was closed after they got married and had a daughter who was now five years of age. The case was closed and she was kicked out of the house.

A similar incident came to light when BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar was accused of raping a minor in June 2017. BJP MLA was shifted to Sitarpur District Jail from Unnao along with another accuser Shashi Singh. Victim’s father was thrashed to death in police custody on April 9. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told CBI to investigate on the case after the death of victim’s father.

“Potency test is conducted to ascertain whether the person facing rape charges is physically capable of committing rape or not. This test is also conducted to make sure that the rape accused does not plead in court during the trial that he is impotent and cannot commit rape,” according to senior CBI official.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App