Sonia Gandhi opposes privatization of Rae Bareli Coach Factory: Congress Parliamentary Party chief and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday opposed the privatization of Modern Coach Factory in her Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. She said that the government was mulling to privatise the factory, leading to uncertainty among its employees and their respective families. Sonia said that the move will snatch the employment from thousands of people and is against the objectives of the company. She raised the issue during zero hour in the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Rae Bareli Lok Sabha parliamentarian said that the government is experimenting the corporatisation move and they have chosen Rai Bareli’s plant for the same. She said that the plant was established by the UPA government to generate and boost employment opportunities. She also said that her parliamentary constituency’s factory is the most modern one which makes coaches at cheap rates.

Sonia said that the government is considering the move without taking employees into confidence. She asserted that the step will render the future of families in danger. Urging the government to not tinker with the Modern Coach Factory or public sector undertakings, Sonia said that the families of people who are associated with these PSUs deserve the respect. She said that due to privatisation, a large number of people are losing their jobs and only limited people are earning.

The senior Congress leader also raised the issue of PSUs such as BSNL, HAL and MTNL. She said that the condition of these companies is known to everyone. The Lok Sabha MP also opposed the government proposed move of merging the railways budget with the general budget.

