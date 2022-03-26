The Central Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the Birbhum case, in which eight people were burned alive in West Bengal. The incident occurred in the Birbhum district’s Bogtui village.

The team from the Central Bureau of Investigation has arrived at the scene of the horrific incident in which eight persons were burned alive. The SIT’s case report was also obtained by the CBI.

During the investigation into the Birbhum case, a 16-member CBI team will be accompanied by CFSL experts. On Friday, March 25, the Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI after the opposition questioned the SIT team’s credibility and raised serious allegations against at least two of the members. The CBI has been given until April 7 to submit reports in this case, according to the court.

However, in the latest findings from the autopsy reports, the eight people killed, including five women and two children, were beaten and then burned alive in a house.