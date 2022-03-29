Tuesday marks the 2nd day of the strike, 10 central trade unions joined hands to go on a two-day nationwide protest

The major affect of Bharat Band can be seen in Kerela, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The two days strike is called by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

Banking, transportation, insurance and several essential services have joined in favour of this protest. As Tuesday marks the 2nd day of the strike, 10 central trade unions joined hands to go on a two-day nationwide protest against the government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

Police security was deployed in Puducherry of Tamil Nadu as shops remained close. However, a huge protest march was seen by the DMK-led trade union ‘Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) in Chennai.

The protest demands the abolition of labour regulations, the abolition of all forms of privatization, the abolition of the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), enhanced salary allocation under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act), and the regularization of contract employees.