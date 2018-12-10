Upendra Kushwaha denies participating in meeting of NDA allies, may quit BJP-led NDA today: The Union minister, who went on a day-long fast in Aurangabad on Saturday as a mark of protest against the alleged failure of the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar to provide land for setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya, told news agency ANI that he will not participate in the meeting of NDA allies in New Delhi today (on Monday). Earlier, Kushwaha had portrayed himself as Lord Krishna and the BJP as Kauravas.

Upendra Kushwaha denies participating in meeting of NDA allies, may quit BJP-led NDA today: Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha may quit the BJP-led NDA on Monday, reports said. The Union minister, who went on a day-long fast in Aurangabad on Saturday as a mark of protest against the alleged failure of the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar to provide land for setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya, told news agency ANI that he will not participate in the meeting of NDA allies in New Delhi today (on Monday).

A beleaguered BJP on Thursday said that Kushwaha should maintain decorum and sanctity of the alliance and warned the RLSP president against joining hands with “corrupt, casteist and family-based” parties like the Congress and the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The BJP warning came after Kushwaha portrayed himself as Lord Krishna and the BJP as Kauravas. According to reports, Kushwaha will address a press conference at 2 pm today and he may announce his decision on quitting the NDA there. Kushwaha had told reporters that Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar had invited him to attend the meeting.

The RLSP chief is reportedly unhappy with the BJP over the allocation of seats for the 2019 Lok Sabha seats. The party, a constituent of NDA, had also blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) for creating a “confusion” over seat-sharing within the ruling coalition. While addressing a rally in Bihar’s Motihari district, Kushwaha had indicated that the RLSP-NDA alliance might not last long.

Reports said that Kushwaha is constantly keeping in touch with former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and he may join hands with Yadav.

Upendra Kushwaha to ANI: I will not participate in the meeting of NDA allies today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mM8wdaW1Ff — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2018

On the other hand, top Opposition leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, are likely attend a meeting orchestrated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi on Monday to bring together opposition parties to take on the ruling BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More