The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took custody of journalist Upendra Rai in connection with a fresh case of extortion and corruption. The case pertains to alleged extortion of ₹15 crore from a builder in Mumbai, which was registered on May 5.

As per CBI, Mumbai based White Lion Real Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd’s one of the directors, Balvinder Singh Malhotra had filed a complaint against Updendra Rai.

