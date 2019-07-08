A vertical deep dive version of BrahMos missile has been successfully test fired. The world's fastest cruise missile, BrahMos cruises at almost three times the speed of sound at Mach 2.8

The homegrown BrahMos missile’s upgraded version with an increased range of up to 500 km is now ready. The CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, Sudhir Kumar Mishra in an interview to Doordarshan said that it became possible to increase the range of this missile because India is now a member of the elite Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). India officially became a member of MTCR in 2016 with the consensus of the 34 member nations

He added that India has successfully test-fired a vertical deep dive version of BrahMos, which can now change the dynamics of a conventional warfare. The upgraded version of the missile with an enhanced range of up to 500 km is ready. India now becomes the only country to integrate long-range missiles into fighter jets, aftermath the successful test fire of BrahMos missile from an Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi 30 aircraft.

According to the CEO of Brahmos Aerospace, with this successful launch we can now take on any ship at sea up to 300 to 400 km (far) away range and after some time of capacity building, we will also be able to take on the land targets upto 100s of km. The test that has been conducted from Sukhoi 30 some time back, ranges upto thousands of km, he told while talking to Doordarshan.

BrahMos missile is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on the Su-30 fighter aircraft and has become a crucial weapon for Indian Army, Navy and Air-Force. Its steep 90-degree version is an ultimate aircraft carrier killer. Brahmos Aerospace is a joint venture by the governments of Russia and India and its missiles are made in India.

