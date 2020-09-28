The UPJEE Polytechnic 2020 Results have been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on its official website, jeecup.nic.in. Here are all the related details.

UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020 released: The UPJEE Polytechnic 2020 Results have been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on its official website, jeecup.nic.in. The result contains the scorecards of all candidates who participated, whether they did so by online mode or offline and for all groups: A, B, C, D, E1, E2, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8. Candidates only need to enter their application number and date of birth to see their results.

Follow the given steps to check your UP Polytechnic 2020 Results:

Visit JEECUP’s web portal, jeecup.nic.in. Select the group you are from and type in the required credentials, the application number, birth date, password and submit. The results will appear on the screen. They may be downloaded and/or printed if they are of use in the foreseeable future.

The UPJEE Polytechnic 2020 answer key has already been released and candidates were allowed to contest its answers till September 19 while the exam itself was conducted on September 12 and 15. The exam was held in offline mode for groups A and E, while for the rest, it was done through the Internet.

Updates about the counselling period should start from September 30, as per JEECUP. The polytechnic exam had a total of 100 multiple choice questions amounting to 400 marks, to be completed within precisely 3 hours.

