Upper caste quota Bill passed in Rajya Sabha: After a stormy session in Rajya Sabha, the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed with 165 voting in favour of the Bill. The bill will provide a 10% reservation for the economically weaker sections among the upper caste of the general category. It was cleared in Lok Sabha on Tuesday after a heated debate with as many as 323 votes. While many political parties called the Bill the Central government’s “political gimmick”, most of them supported the Upper caste quota Bill.
Reacting to the development, Prime minister Narendra Modi on his official Twitter handle hailed the passage of the upper caste quote Bill in both the Houses-Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, which will be provided to those who earn less than 8 Lakh or those who possess agricultural land less than five acres. He further said that achievement is a victory for social justice.
Meanwhile, after its passage in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati hailed the reservation Bill, however, she questioned the timing of the decision by Narendra Modi-led government.
The 10% quota will be over and above the 50% provided by the Supreme Court and is expected to benefit a huge section of upper castes including Brahmins, Jats, Thakurs, Marathas, Bhumihars. It will also include Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists besides others from the minority community.
