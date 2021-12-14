In the statement issued by the union, the protestors mentioned a number of regulations including total restriction of Indian military force convoy and patrolling, no military recruitment rallies within the district, non-acceptance and denouncement of development packages from the forces.

Amid the uproar over Nagaland killings, Konyak civil society has declared a strict non-cooperation with the armed forces. The apex body of the Konyak Naga tribe, which resides in the Mon district of Nagaland, took the decision in the backdrop of the killing of 14 civilians in a security ambush. In the statement issued by the union, the protestors mentioned a number of regulations including total restriction of Indian military force convoy and patrolling, no military recruitment rallies within the district, non-acceptance and denouncement of development packages from the forces.

Earlier last week, more than 100 students from different colleges and communities held a sit-in protest and mass candlelight march in Itanagar against the Nagaland civilian killings. Led by All Arunachal Pradesh Student Union in collaboration with the North East Student Organization (NESO) at Indira Gandhi National Park, Itanagar, the demonstrators demanded the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 (AFSPA).

All Arunachal Pradesh Student Union vice president Meje Taku, expressing his solidarity with the people of Nagaland at a public rally, said, “AFSPA is a Draconian Law which has been misused throughout the history. I request all the Naga Brothers stay strong as it is indeed a tough time for all of us.”

The firing incident in Nagaland’s Mon district on December 4 left 14 civilians dead. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday directed all agencies to ensure that “no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents”.