UP's Moradabad BJP Candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Singh Passes Away At Age 71

BJP’s Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, a prominent leader in Uttar Pradesh, breathed his last at the age of 71 at Delhi AIIMS after battling a prolonged illness. Singh, known for his strong leadership within the party, was also the BJP candidate for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The demise of Kunwar Sarvesh Singh came as a shock to many, especially amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections where he was a significant candidate for the Moradabad constituency. Unfortunately, Singh could not actively participate in the election campaigns due to his deteriorating health conditions.

“Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away. He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up,” stated UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, confirming the unfortunate news.

His passing prompted heartfelt condolences from various political figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who expressed his grief on social media platforms. Adityanath prayed for strength for the bereaved family and supporters to bear this loss.

Read More :Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJD List: 5 MLAs Dropped, Actor And Transporter Nominated

“I am shocked by the demise of BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency and former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and their supporters to bear this loss,” Adityanath wrote.

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, known for his strong leadership and business acumen, hailed from the Thakur caste. Prior to his tenure as an MP, he served as an MLA four times from the Thakurdwara Assembly seat. His son, Kunwar Sushant Singh, continues his legacy as an MLA from the Badhapur assembly seat, falling within the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Singh’s political journey was marked by significant contributions, including his involvement in the loudspeaker controversy in the Kanth assembly constituency in 2014. Despite his illness, he remained committed to serving his constituents until his last days.

The passing of Kunwar Sarvesh Singh casts a shadow over the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, particularly in the Moradabad constituency, where he was a prominent figure. His absence will be deeply felt by his supporters and colleagues alike.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a turnout of over 60 percent in eight western Uttar Pradesh seats, with Moradabad recording a voter turnout of 60.60 percent.