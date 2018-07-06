After the matter was highlighted, the parents of along with several girl students staged protest outside the school UP's Maharjganj town. The incident was highlighted after several explicit videos of girl students surfaced on various social media platforms.

A woman principal along with three of her aides was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police after it was found that the authorities had installed cameras inside girls toilet. After the matter was highlighted, the parents of along with several girl students staged a protest outside the school UP’s Maharjganj town. The incident was highlighted after several explicit videos of girl students surfaced on various social media platforms. Taking cognizance of complaints and protest staged by parents, the police arrested the school principal, her brother along with two other teachers.

UPDATING…

