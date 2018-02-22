In a big change for UPSC civil services examination, Supreme Court has ruled that civil services marks cannot be revealed under the Right to Information (RTI) act. The UPSC had challenged the 2010 Delhi HC ruling that civil services examination marks should be disclosed to the aspirants. UPSC in its plea had said that only due to the anonymity of the marks they are able to get best evaluators for the exam.

A decision which UPSC civil services aspirants may not like, Supreme Court on Thursday said that the civil services preliminary examination marks cannot be revealed under the Right to Information (RTI) act. While hearing the matter, a bench of Justice AK Goel and UU Lalit accepted the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) argument that disclosure of marks would compromise on the integrity of the examination. The Supreme Court decision has outlawed the 8 years old Delhi High Court ruling.

While hearing a plea from the group of successful UPSC aspirants, Delhi HC had passed an order that UPSC should reveal the cut-off marks of all subjects, scaling method, model answers and complete results of all candidates. Unhappy with the Delhi HC, UPSC had approached the Supreme Court. The UPSC in its plea said that only due to the anonymity of the marks they are able to able to get best teachers and scholars for the evaluation of the exams. UPSC added, ” Once disclosure of answer books starts and the inevitable challenges (including litigation) from unsuccessful candidates starts, it is only a matter of time before these examiners who would be called upon to explain their assessment/award, decline to accept further assignments from the commission.

The court in its ruling said that along with Right to information, PILs, the confidential and sensitive information should be preserved. The court further added that focus on increasing transparency and accountability should be there in civil services examination but at the same, there is a requirement of optimum use of fiscal resources. According to our view, the candidates seeking information with regard to marks in Civil Services examination cannot be directed to be furnished mechanically.

The bench said furnishing of raw marks can give rise to problems which may not be of public interest. Every year lakhs of students appear in the UPSC civil services examination to achieve their dream of becoming an administrator.

