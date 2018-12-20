UPSC Civil Services Mains 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released the result for the civil services main examination on the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. All the candidates who appeared for the examination are requested to download the result from the official website.

All the candidates who appeared for the examination are requested to download the result from the official website. The main examination was held from September 28 to October 7, 2018. After qualifying the mains, the candidates are requested to appear for the personality test. The examination is tentatively to begin from February 4 onwards.

Here are the steps to check the result of UPSC Civil Services 2018

Step 1: Go to the official websites of UPSC – upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: click on the link ‘UPSC Civil Services results 2018’ on the homepage

Step 3: A pdf file will be displayed along with the roll number of the qualified candidates.

Step 4: Download the result and if needed.

Step 5: Take out a print out for future references.

Important Documents:

The qualified candidates are required to bring their original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents at the time of their personality test. The candidates can download the formats of SC/ST/OBC and PwBD certificates and TA Form, etc. from the website of the commission.

From January 8 onwards, the e-Summon letter or the admit card of the personality test will be available from the Commission’s website.

The preliminary examination result of the civil services was declared on Saturday, July 14, 2018. The prelims were held on June 3, 2018. Every year, the examination is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview to select candidates. The aim is to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

