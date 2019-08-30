UPSC Mains admit cards 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Hall ticket will be out soon @ upsc.gov.in. Candidates who qualified the UPSC prelims exam 2019, will only be allowed to sit for the UPSC Mains exams 2019. Below are the steps to download UPSC mains admit cards 2019.

UPSC Mains admit cards 2019 @ upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to share the UPSC admit cards 2019 for of the Civil Services Mains examination 2019. The commission will release the UPSC Mains admit cards 2019 on its official website @ upsc.gov.in. The candidates who qualified the UPSC Prelims examination 2019 will be allowed to sit for the UPSC Mains examination 2019 and they can download the UPSC Mains admit cards 2019 from commission’s official website @ upsc.gov.in once released.

The date sheet for the UPSC Mains examination 2019 was released earlier and the UPSC will conduct the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2019 from September 20 to 29. Reports said 11,845 managed to pass the UPSC Prelims examination 2019 and only the shortlisted can now appear for the UPSC Civil Services Mains examination 2019. The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the UPSC Mains admit cards 2019.

UPSC Civil Services Mains examination 2019 admit card| Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC @ upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads UPSC Civil Services 2019 Main Exam e-Admit Card

Step 3: Enter the credentials required like registration number/roll number and password

Step 4: Hit the submit button

Step 5: UPSC Civil Services Mains examination 2019 admit card will be displayed on your computer screen.

Step 6: Download UPSC Mains admit cards 2019 and take a print for the future reference.

The UPSC Mains examination 2019 will carry Prelims (objective type) and Mains (Written and Interview) examinations conducted by the high-level officers. Through this examination, candidates will be selected for IAS, IPS and other top-class government jobs.

