Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is appointing RSS men in civil services which can manipulate selection criteria. Mentioning that the future of students is at risk, Rahul said, “Rise up students, your future is at risk! RSS wants what’s rightfully yours. The letter below reveals the PM’s plan to appoint officers of RSS’ choice into the Central Services, by manipulating the merit list using subjective criteria, instead of exam rankings.” Rahul has alleged that by proposing a change in the selection criteria in UPSC, PMO is trying to tamper the future of India.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and tweeted a government letter mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recommendation for the UPSC exams. Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi is attempting to put RSS men to select officers of their choice. Though there is no mention of RSS in the letter tweeted by him, Rahul has alleged that the future of students is at risk. The document has been shared by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). According to reports, Prime Minister’s office (PMO) had asked the department concerned to examine if the services can be allocated after the completion of foundation course.

Rise up students, your future is at risk! RSS wants what’s rightfully yours. The letter below reveals the PM’s plan to appoint officers of RSS’s choice into the Central Services, by manipulating the merit list using subjective criteria, instead of exam rankings. #ByeByeUPSC pic.twitter.com/VSElwErKqe — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2018

Currently, candidates are allocated services on the basis of the civil services examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). However, the PMO desired to examine if the allocation of services or cadre allocation to probationers selected on the basis of the examination can be made after foundation course.

