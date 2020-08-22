UPSC Recruitment 2020, UPSC Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Last date: Apply online for UPSC Recruitment 2020 for 35 Specialist Grade-III, Assistant Professor, Research Officer & GDMO Posts @ upsc.gov.in: The UPSC has released recruitment notifications for multiple posts. Those interested can apply for these posts through the online website till September 10th.

UPSC Recruitment 2020, UPSC Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Last date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Grade-III, Assistant Professor, Research Officer & GDMO. All those interested in the posts can apply on the official website from August 21 to September 10th.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancies Details

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Neurology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare – 24 Posts

Research Officer (Social Studies), Office of the Registrar General of India, Ministry of Home Affairs – 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department – 3 Posts

General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare – 7 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Specialist Grade-III – A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctorate of Medicine (Neurology); or Diplomate National Board (Neurology).

Research Officer (Social Studies) – Master’s Degree in Anthropology (with specialization in Cultural or Social Anthropology) or Sociology from a recognized University

Senior Scientific Officer – Master’s Degree in Psychology or Criminology from a recognized University or equivalent

General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy) – Degree in Homoeopathy of a recognized University or Statutory State Board/ Council of equivalent recognized under the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 (59 of 1973). Enrolment on State Register or Central Register of Homoeopathy.

Age Limit:

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Neurology) – 40 years

Research Officer (Social Studies) – 35 years

Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection) – 35 years

General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy) – 35 years

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates can apply through online mode. The Online registration of applications is available on the UPSC website: www.upsconline.nic.in.

