UPSSSC Recruitment 2019, UPSSSC ASO and ARO Jobs 2019, apply for Assistant Research Officer Statistics (ARO) & Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) Vacancy @ upsssc.gov.in. Applications have been invited by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection (UPSSSC) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO) on the official website, @ upsssc.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply to the post through a prescribed format on or before October 9, 2019.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 904 vacancies are on offer under UPSSSC. Out of which 623 vacancies are available for Assistant Research Officer (ARO). While there are 281 vacancies are on offer for Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO). Candidates with the required qualification can apply to the post through the online mode.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Submission of application: September 19, 2019

Last date for the submission of the online application: October 9, 2019

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details for ASO and ARO posts

Assistant Research Officer (ARO), statistics– 623 posts

Assistant statistics officer (ASO) – 281 posts

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply for UPSSSC ASO and ARO Recruitment 2019

Go to the official website- upsssc.gov.in Click on ASO and ARSO notification Click on the apply button Later, click on the registration tab Fill all the basic details Upload eth scanned an image and pay the fee Submit the application form

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria: UPSSSC ASO and ARO posts 2019



Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a post-graduate degree in Mathematics/ Math Statics/ Commerce/ Economics from recognised University/ Institution along with O Level Diploma by DOEACC Society. He/She should have a Devnagari Font also.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019 age limit: Age should be between 21 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

UPSSSC recruitment 2019 selection process criteria for ASO and ARO posts.

Candidates will have to go through a written test to pass the recruitment examination.

Steps apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2019

Candidates can take a print out of the finally submitted for future references.

