Uri: Two Terrorists Killed As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid Along LoC

Security forces on Saturday, June 22 foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Uri sector.

Officials were quoted as saying by a leading news agency that the security forces, including the Army, foiled the infiltration bid in Uri’s Gohallan area in Baramulla district.

According to reports, the officials said, “A group of terrorists was noticed by the security forces trying to sneak into this side of the LoC in the Gohallan area of Uri. The group was challenged by the security forces. The infiltration bid was foiled.”

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

