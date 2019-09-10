Urmila Matondkar quits Congress, cites petty in-house politics: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has quit Mumbai unit of the Congress party, citing petty politics. Matondkar contested her maiden elections from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Urmila Matondkar quits Congress, cites petty in-house politics: Five months after joining the Congress, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar resigned from the party on Tuesday. She has cited “petty-in-house politics” within the Mumbai unit of the Congress as a reason for terminating her services to the party. In a statement, the 45-year-old actor said that her party was using her as a means to fight in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress. She added that her political and social sensibilities did not allow vested interests in the party to use her.

During Lok Sabha elections 2019, Matondkar contested her maiden elections from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat. She had lost the contest to BJP veteran Gopal Shetty.

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar resigns from the Congress party. She states ‘My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress.’ pic.twitter.com/QJdUIswMJk — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

