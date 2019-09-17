Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar who resigned from the Congress a week ago is expected to join the Shiv Sena. Sources suggest that the actress is in talks with Uddhav Thackeray close aide Milind Narvekar.

Sources suggest that Matondakar is in touch with the top functionaries of the Shiv Sena including Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Milind Narvekar who spoke with the actress over a phone call.

Speculation is rife over Matondkar joining Sena since Narvekar spoke with the actress. Though the party clarified that it was just a courtesy phone call, reported TimesNow.

The actress quit the Congress last week citing petty in-house politics for her resignation. In a statement, she said Congress Mumbai leadership was unable to deliver or bring in any fruitful transformation in the party. She said her political and social sensibilities did not allow her conscience to continue in the party and added that she didn’t want the vested interests to use her.

Matondkar and former Congress Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam reportedly didn’t share a good rapport as the two often clashed over difference of opinion. As a Congress candidate, she contested the Mumbai North seat against the BJP’s Gopal Shetty and lost the constituency by a huge margin.

She had expressed disappointment over no-response to the letter she wrote to the then Mumbai chief Milind Deora in which she had raised problems vis-a-vis her constituency.

Matondkar claimed that no action was taken in lieu of her complaint and added that a privileged and confidential communication was leaked to the media. She slammed the Congress for its unconcerned stance towards her complaint and asserted that despite repeated complaints on the poor performance of the Congress in Mumbai North, the under-performers were conferred new designations.

Soon after her induction into the Congress, Matondkar had complained that some leaders from the North Mumbai constituency lacked political competence and discipline. The two leaders were Sandesh Kondvilkar and Bhusan Patil, Sanjay Nirupam’s close aide.

Both Nirupam and Milind Deora don’t see eye to eye as the latter is known to be an arch-critic of Nirupam. Deora resigned from the top post following Lok Sabha debacle and has been replaced by interim state president Eknath Gaikwad.

In a major blow to the Congress, its one of the effective spokespersons Priyanka Chaturvedi also quit the party to join Shiv Sena. Matondakar’s induction into the Sena could prove fruitful for the party given her connect with the Marathi-speaking audience.

