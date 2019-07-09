Congress leader Urmila Matondkar criticised two close aides of former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam for poor poll management during the LS elections 2019. She also alleged that Sandesh Kondvilkar and Bhusan Patel two close aides of Sanjay Nirupam asked money from her family members to fund poll campaign during the election.

Congress leader Urmila Matondkar on Monday mellowed down a day after criticising two close aides of former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam over poor management of election in Maharashtra. In her letter, the actor-turned-politician alleged that Sandesh Kondvilkar and Bhushan Patel called up her family members and asked them for money to fund poll campaign in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha election. She also alleged that both Kondvilkar and Patel asked her family members to speak to Patel regarding the release of party funds.

Terming the leakage of her letter unfortunate incident, Urmila said the letter was written way before 2019 Lok Sabha election and the issue raised in the letter is applicable to each and every political party, not only the Congress. Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday lashed out at party’s state unit head Milind Deora after Urmila’s letter got leaked. Nirupam wondered how the letter’, which was written to Deora on May 16, got leaked to media on Monday. He also questioned if Deora had learnt the art of leaking letter from his mentor Arun Jaitley, the report said.

Urmila highlighted several issues in her letter. She mentioned about the lack of leadership quality, coordination mobilization of grassroots workers during her campaign in Mumbai. The actor-turned-politician blamed Konvilkar and Patel for their lackadaisical attitude in relation to poll management. Putting a question mark on the efficiency of the duo she said, political rallies of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Borivali were organized in a shody manner.

Urmila’s allegation took the senior Congress leaders by surprise when the party is already facing the Karnataka crisis.

