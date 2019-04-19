Urvashi Rautela looks flawless in Indian attire, see photos: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela takes social media by storm with her new Instagram photo. Urvashi is known for her fashion statement in the Bollywood industry. The fans went spellbound after seeing her picture on the photo-sharing platform.

Urvashi Rautela looks flawless in Indian attire, see photos: Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela is one of the hottest and prettiest ladies in the industry. Urvashi has a great fan base across India and is considered as a fashion sensation of the industry. The actor recently shared a picture on her Instagram account, which set the social media on fire. The fans went spellbound after seeing her picture on the photo-sharing platform.

In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing an Indian attire looking flawless. Words are not enough to explain her beauty in this picture. Urvashi is wearing a Kanjivaram saree and gold jewellery enhancing her beauty. The actor is posing for a UK’s leading magazine capturing millions of hearts on the internet

It has not been long since the actor posted the picture on Instagram and it already collected over 3 lakhs likes on the photo. The actor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to proving her beauty and looks. The fans are going crazy after she dropped her picture on Instagram. She is indeed killing the internet with her beauty.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently preparing for her upcoming film Pagalpanti, featuring John Abraham, Kirti Kharbanda, Illeana D’curz, Anil Kapoor in the key roles. The shooting of the film has already begun. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on Nov 22, 2019. The movie will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-series and Panorama Studios.

The actor was last seen in Hate Story 4. She played the lead role in the movie but the movie did not garner good reviews from fans as well as from the critics. However, Urvashi won the hearts of her fans with her exceptional looks. It will be interesting to see whether Urvashi would again make her fans spellbound with her looks.

