US And China Military Chiefs Reconnect Via Phone For The First Time In Years

Military commanders from the US and China engaged in a phone conversation for the first time in years, as reported by the US Indo-Pacific Command. This exchange marks a significant development in high-level military communication between the two nations.

Details of the Conversation

On September 9, Admiral Samuel Paparo, the Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, participated in a video teleconference with General Wu Yanan, the Commander of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Southern Theatre Command. According to a White House readout, the conversation was constructive and respectful, reflecting the professionalism of both leaders.

Background and Context

The phone call was a key deliverable from the bilateral meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November 2023. During that meeting, both leaders agreed to resume high-level military-to-military communication and to facilitate conversations between the USINDOPACOM commander and the Chinese military’s theatre commanders.

Key Points from the Call

Admiral Paparo emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the US and Chinese military to clarify intent and minimize the risk of misperception or miscalculation. He also highlighted recent unsafe interactions between Chinese military forces and US allies, urging the PLA to adhere to international laws and norms to ensure operational safety.

MUST READ: Pakistan Rangers Open Fire on BSF Posts; One Jawan Injured, Security on High Alert

Additionally, Admiral Paparo called on the Chinese military to reconsider its use of dangerous and potentially escalatory tactics in the South China Sea and other regions.

Future Dialogue and Diplomatic Efforts

Admiral Paparo expressed hope that this discussion with General Wu would be the first of many such conversations. He stressed the necessity for continued dialogue on critical issues with General Wu and other Chinese military theatre commanders.

During a visit to Beijing last month, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Chinese counterparts announced plans for further military communication. Sullivan described his trip as “a true working visit” aimed at maintaining communication channels and managing US-China relations responsibly.

In his August 29 meeting with General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission in Beijing, Sullivan reinforced the importance of preventing competition from escalating into conflict. Both sides reaffirmed the need for regular military-to-military communications as part of their ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The White House has indicated that plans for another call between President Biden and President Xi are expected in the coming weeks.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: West Bengal Government Greenlights Establishment of Five New POCSO Courts to Strengthen Child Protection in West Bengal