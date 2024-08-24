US Authorizes Sale Of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys To India

In a significant development, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has authorized a potential foreign military sale of anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys and associated equipment to India, with an estimated value of USD 52.8 million.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency has provided the necessary certification and notified Congress of this potential sale, as stated in a release from the agency.

This proposed sale aims to advance US foreign policy and national security goals by reinforcing the strategic partnership between the United States and India, while enhancing the security of a key defense ally that plays a significant role in regional stability, peace, and economic development in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia.

Additionally, the sale will bolster India’s ability to address current and future threats by improving its anti-submarine warfare capabilities using its MH-60R helicopters. India is expected to integrate this equipment into its military forces without difficulty.

But, the principal contractors for this sale are likely to be Sparton Corporation, based in De Leon Springs, FL, or Undersea Sensor Systems Inc. (USSI), located in Columbia City, IN, or a combination of both. However, there are no known offset agreements related to this potential sale.

Meanwhile, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency, part of the United States Department of Defense, reported that the Government of India has requested the purchase of AN/SSQ-53G High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys, AN/SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys, AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys, as well as technical and publication data documentation, US Government and contractor engineering and technical support, and other related logistics and program services. The total estimated cost is USD 52.8 million.

Moreover, the agency also noted, that this proposed equipment sale and support will not impact the overall military balance in the region.

(With Inputs From ANI)