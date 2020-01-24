US billionaire George Soros attacks India at WEF Davos: American billionaire George Soros has attacked India, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating a Hindu state. He was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Soros also raised the Kashmir issue.

US billionaire George Soros attacks India at WEF Davos: American billionaire George Soros has launched an all-out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of creating a Hindu nationalist state. Speaking at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland’s Davos, Soros said that the biggest and the most frightening setback to nationalism occurred in India under the BJP-led NDA government.

The American philanthropist also raised the issue of Kashmir which was stripped of its special character in August last year. Soros said that the government led by Modi has imposed punitive measures on Kashmir, apparently referring to communications blockade, curfew and detention of political leaders.

In front of the participants from across the world, the billionaire investor also slammed the Modi government for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act which offers exclusive Indian citizenship to refugees from neighbouring countries, excluding Muslims. He accused the prime minister of depriving millions of Muslims of their citizenship, a charge the government denies.

India has faced a global criticism after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill which has now become law following President Ram Nath Kovind’s ascent. It has also witnessed large scale protests through the length and breadth of the country with protesters demanding CAA’s withdrawal.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the brain behind the contentious CAA, has categorically stated the law will not be withdrawn. Addressing a government’s outreach programme in Lucknow, Shah had said the Modi-led government will not succumb to the Opposition’s pressure. More than two dozens people have been killed across the country in the street protests against the legislation.

The Central government has also faced intense criticism after it revoked Article 370 and Article 35A which offered special rights and privileges to Kashmiris under the Constitution. Several countries including neighbouring Pakistan, China, Turkey and Malaysia have opposed the government for its actions in the valley.

Also read: Kashmir news: With Jammu and Kashmir losing statehood, Radio Kashmir renamed All India Radio Srinagar

Also read: Kashmir news: New York Times report says injured protesters scared to go hospitals, enter mosques to get first aid

The situation in the Himalayan region, according to reports is not good. Prominent political leaders including three former chief minister are under detention. The internet services are also barred in most parts of the valley.

Also read: Who was Rizwan Assad Pandit? A school teacher killed in police custody in Kashmir

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App