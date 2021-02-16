A total of five people died of the violence that took place in the Capitol, these include four rioters and a police officer. The Democrats submitted a motion to impeach Donald Trump but he was dropped of all charges in the Senate Court last weekend.

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that she will be appointing a “9/11-type commission” in order to investigate the US Capitol riots that took place on January 6. Trump had merely urged his supporters to protest against, according to him, an unfair and rigged election. Whilst there was protesting in other places, some of them became rioters and stormed the Capital building assaulting the police and vandalising the place.

In her letter to House Democrats, Pelosi said that to protect their security, their next step would be to establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to ‘investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex.

Reports suggest that the commission would be established after a law is passed by both the chambers and is signed by the President. Sources suggest that the members of this commission will not be elected leaders but the members of the commission will be from outside the government.

