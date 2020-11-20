Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Vadra wrote in Hindi that Kamala Harris has become US' first woman Vice-President, on the anniversary of Indira Gandhi, it should be realised that India had chosen a women Prime Minister 50 years ago.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister and her grandmother the late Indira Gandhi and said while the US has for the first time elected a woman Kamala Harris as Vice President, India had chosen Indira Gandhi to be Prime Minister 50 years ago.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi: “Kamala Harris became US’ first woman Vice-President. On the anniversary of Indira Gandhi, it should be realised that India had chosen a women Prime Minister 50 years ago. Indira Gandhi’s courage and strength will always be an inspiration for women worldwide.”

Born on November 19, 1917, to India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders of various political parties, paid their tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary in Parliament House on Thursday.

The official Twitter handle of the Lok Sabha Secretariat posted a video wherein the parliamentarians offered floral tribute to the Prime Minister in Parliament’s Central Hall.

