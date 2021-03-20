US Defense secretary Lloyd Austin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held talks with NSA Ajit Doval on Friday. Later today, a meeting with Indian defense Minister Rajnath Singh took place where the two reviewed bilateral and multilateral exercises, and pledge to uphold rule-based order in the Indo-pacific region.

India and the USA focussed on their military engagement and its expansion during a meeting between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. a joint statement got released today by both the leaders after the meeting which included discussions on wide-ranging defense cooperation, information sharing, and mutual logistics support.

Mr. Singh read out the statement which declared that both the countries focussed on expanding military-to-military engagement. he further stated that the talks have been ”comprehensive and fruitful” with the US Secy and his delegation. the two sides reviewed the bilateral defense pacts, namely, Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) and Security agreement and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA)

The Joe Biden administration will provide India access to better technologies and capabilities in order to enforce the rule of International law in the Indo-Pacific region, a statement by some officials said after the meeting between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. the US top official landed in New Delhi on Friday evening as part of Joe Biden’s administrative efforts to forge an alliance of countries to deal with China’s assertiveness in the Indo-pacific region.

The Pentagon chief met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in a two-hour-long meeting that was said to be positive with both the leaders exchanging notes on the security environment in Asia and beyond. the US Defense Secy is scheduled to meet his Indian Counterpart, Rajnath Singh, on Saturday and is expected to hold talks on boosting bilateral ties and strengthening the presence in the Indo-Pacific region, and countering the growing influence of aggressive China.

Austin meetings with PM Modi and NSA Chief Ajit Doval has laid out a firm foundation for India and the US to enforce international law in the Ind-pacific region bilaterally and through the QUAD platform. the meeting with NSA Doval revolved around key topics from areas of mutual interests to cooperation on various aspects of security and defense.

Recent updates via Twitter:

#LloydInIndia We agreed for increased cooperation b/w Indian military, US Indo-Pacific command, Centre Command & Africa Command: Defence Min Rajnath Singh & US Defence Secy Lloyd Austin issue joint statement pic.twitter.com/HJDKYlnlDE — NewsX (@NewsX) March 20, 2021

Also Read:

The top US Defense official attended the wreath-layering ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Saturday. following this event, he was accorded ‘Guard of honor’ at Vigyan Bhawan in the nation’s capital and was received by India’s defense minister Rajnath Singh and the two are about to hold a discussion on the bilateral ties of India and the U.S.

Also Read: