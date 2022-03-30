Daleep Singh, the US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, will undertake an official visit to India from March 30-31, ahead of the 2+2 talks between India and the US.

In a statement, US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said, “Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh will be in New Delhi on March 30th and 31st to continue our ongoing consultations with the Government of India and advance a range of issues in the US-India economic relationship and strategic partnership.” Singh will meet with officials from the Indian government to enhance cooperation in order to achieve inclusive economic growth and prosperity, as well as a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to the release.

According to the statement, Singh would work closely with peers on the effects of Russia’s unlawful war against Ukraine and how to mitigate its impact on the global economy.

According to the announcement, Singh will also highlight the Biden Administration’s priorities, including the promotion of high-quality infrastructure through Build Back Better World and the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Meanwhile, on April 11, India and the United States will hold a 2+2 meeting in Washington.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. On the margins, Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will attend additional meetings.