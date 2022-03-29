US has eased governments travel ratings for India on Monday.

After the India’s announce of resuming its international flight services, US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have now eased governments travel ratings for India on Monday.

The ratings have now gone from Level 3 to Level 1 indicating low risk margin. However, USCDC has also recommended the unvaccinated Americans to avoid travelling.

As per the CDC guidelines shared, travelers flying from India to the United States must submit a negative Covid -19 test result within 24 hours of their journey. Children under the age of two do not require testing. However, people who have documented recovery from Covid-19 in the last 90 days will be also given option.

CDC has also lowered Chad, Guinea and Namibia to “Level 1”.