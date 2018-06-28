The US ambassador to United Nations, Nikki Haley, on Thursday went on an inter-religious journey of India, visiting Gauri Shankar Mandir, Jama Masjid, Sis Ganj Sahib Gurdwara and Central Baptist church in the parts of Delhi. Haley, while speaking to reporters had said that freedom of religion is as important as rights of the people. She had kick-started her India tour after visiting the tomb of Mughal emperor Humayun.

The US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who is on a 2-day maiden visit to India flaunted her Indian connection while addressing media on Thursday

The US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who is on a 2-day maiden visit to India flaunted her Indian connection while addressing media on Thursday. Nikki, who is on her first visit to India after becoming the US ambassador to UN, was born in South Carolina but her parents are Sikh immigrants from the state of Punjab.

Nikki met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday but on Thursday she went on an inter-religious journey across major religious places in Delhi.

On Thursday morning, Nikki visited Sis Ganj Sahib Gurdwara and rolled rotis for langar.

Nikki then went on to visit Jama Masjid and interacted with a child who was sitting outside the mosque. The US ambassador then visited Gauri Shankar Mandir and Central Baptist church in the old part of Delhi.

The US envoy to UN also met Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and asserted America’s commitment to end child trafficking.

Haley, while speaking to reporters had said that freedom of religion is as important as rights of the people. She had kick-started her India tour after visiting the tomb of Mughal emperor Humayun.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More